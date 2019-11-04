Education Minister receives British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy

Muscat: Dr Madiha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, on Monday received Lord Astor of Hever, Trade Envoy of the British Prime Minister, currently visiting the Sultanate.

During the meeting, they discussed educational relations and areas of cooperation between the two friendly countries, especially topics covered by the London International Conference on Education, special education and care for people with special needs, such as children with autism, to learn about the UK experiences in the field of investment in special education, and aspects of interest in information technology.

The guest expressed his interest in the objectives of the Oman Science Festival (currently organized by the Ministry of Education at Oman Convention and Exhibition

Center), which the delegation visited on Monday.

The meeting was attended by the UK Ambassador to the Sultanate, the Director of the British Council, representatives from the Omani Foreign Ministry and a number of officials from the Ministry of Education. –ONA