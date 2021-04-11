Local 

Education minister receives ABEGS director general

Oman Observer

Muscat: Dr Madiha al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education received on Sunday Dr Abdulrahman Mohammed al Asmi, Director General of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States (ABEGS).

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged experiences and expertise on education. They also discussed development aspects between the member states of the Bureau.

In addition, the two sides reviewed aspects of joint cooperation between the ABEGS and education ministers in topics related to upgrading education under the challenging circumstances imposed by COVID-19.

They also discussed matters related to the ABEGS and its future programs and strategies, as well as the Bureau’s participation in different programs and events. –ONA

