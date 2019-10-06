Education Lab begins

MUSCAT: Tanfeedh Education Lab began at the Oil and Gas Institute on Sunday. Seventy participants are taking part in the six-week lab, which is organised by the Education Council, in cooperation with the Tanfeedh Implementation Support and Follow-Up Unit (ISFU).

The lab addresses aspects related to all types and levels of the education sector, including technical, vocational and academic forms of school and university education, as well as ways to overcome the challenges facing the sector.

It also discusses developing clear action plans and their implementation as per a specific timetable and follow-up according to accurate performance indicators with the participation of a number of relevant government, private and civil entities and a number of experts specialised in planning, finance, economy and education.

Related