EDUCATION INDICATORS REVIEWED

Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim al Mahrouqiyah, Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, on Sunday met with the former Education Council Secretariat’s team responsible for the information system and education indicators in the Sultanate. Dr Rahma highlighted some topics on how to benefit from the system in developing the electronic link system with universities and colleges in the Sultanate, as well as developing systems for ranking national universities and improving the system of external scholarship standards. She stressed the need to benefit from international experiences and adding research and innovation indicators, as well as linking the information system and educational indicators with Oman Vision 2040. — ONA

