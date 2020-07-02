Edu Fair continues

Muscat: The Virtual Educational Exhibition for Higher Education Institutions 2020 continues for the second day in a row, with scientific attendance and tangible student interaction.

The exhibition witnessed continuous visits from students wishing to learn about all the offered programmes in the pavilions of 13 universities and colleges participating in the exhibition.

The exhibition also witnessed accompanying workshops that made it possible to identify many issues of interest to young Omanis, who enrolled for graduate studies. These workshops presented many innovative and visionary ideas regarding education in its various directions.

It is noteworthy that the Edu Fair is the first virtual educational exhibition in the Sultanate. It is a unique experience that provides an opportunity to meet with all interested persons and researchers for academic majors or those looking for some information regarding the mechanism of the admission center and internal and external scholarships as well as vocational guidance. –ONA