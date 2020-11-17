Local Main 

Edelweiss Air gets approval for flights from Muscat

Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted approval to Swiss airline, Edelweiss Air, to operate two weekly flights between Muscat and Zurich Airports, starting December 20.

Edelweiss Air is a Swiss leisure airline and the sister company of Swiss International Air Lines. It operates flights to European and intercontinental destinations from its base at Zurich Airport.

“As soon as the current situation allows, Edelweiss will offer a direct flight to Muscat in Oman as a special highlight. Oman is particularly popular with the Swiss because of its cultural diversity and its beautiful beaches. Furthermore, Muscat is the perfect starting point for a round trip in Oman, ” the airline said on its website.

 

