Economic ties with Jersey discussed

WASHINGTON: Darwish bin Ismaeel al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs, met Senator Ian Gorst, Minister for External Relations at the Government of Jersey. The meeting came on the sidelines of the joint annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, which were held in Washington from October 18 to 20.

The meeting touched on the existing economic relations and reviewed the investment relations and the potential to develop them and increase the volume of trade. The two sides also discussed the latest developments pertaining to signing the agreement on avoidance of double taxation between the Sultanate and the Government of Jersey.

The meeting was attended by Abdul Salam bin Mohammed al Murshedi, CEO of the State General Reserve Fund, officials at the Ministry of Finance and officials at the Ministry of External Relations and Ministry of Finance in the Government of Jersey. — ONA

Related