Economic success stories, visions shared

MUSCAT: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), in cooperation with the GCC Secretariat-General, on Tuesday organised a seminar on the march of the GCC in the economic and investment fields under the title ‘Success Stories and Development Visions’ as part of the activities of GCC Days within the GCC.

The opening of the seminar was held under the patronage of Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, OCCI Chairman, in the presence of Khalifa bin Said al Abri, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs at the GCC Secretariat-General.

The seminar reviewed some success stories and development visions in the march of the GCC countries in the economic and investment fields within the framework of the unified economic agreement, as well as experiences of Omani companies operating in economic activities with the GCC countries.

The seminar discussed the efforts of the private sector in pushing the economic relations between the GCC countries towards further activation and achievement to reach the envisaged goals. — ONA

