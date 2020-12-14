Economic policy measures helped mitigate pandemic impacts in GCC: IMF report

PRUDENT ACTIONS: With lower oil prices resulting in large fiscal deficits, some governments moved to cut expenditure, reprioritise spending within existing budget envelopes so that new health and social priorities could be met without increasing overall spending, or raise additional non-oil revenues

A report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has noted efforts by GCC governments to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the wider economic recession on their local economies and national populations.

The report, titled ‘Economic Prospects and Policy Challenges for the GCC Countries’, is based on a virtual meeting hosted by the IMF of finance ministers and Central Bank governors of the Gulf region held in October.

Gulf governments, the report said, enacted a range of economic policy measures to mitigate the damage to activity.

These include the deferral or exemption from taxes and fees (mostly aimed at businesses) and job support and other social benefits (aimed at households), cuts in policy interest rates as the Federal Reserve reduced rates, deferral of loan repayments for bank customers, relaxation of macroprudential rules, and the injection of liquidity into the banking system.

At the same time, with lower oil prices resulting in large fiscal deficits, some governments moved to cut expenditure, reprioritise spending within existing budget envelopes so that new health and social priorities could be met without increasing overall spending, or raise additional non-oil revenues, it said.

“Overall, while monetary easing (measured by the reduction in the policy rate) in the GCC has exceeded the global average, the aggregate fiscal response has been smaller than in many other regions. This can be attributed to the already large size of government spending as a share of the non-oil economy in the GCC and because the majority of GCC nationals work in the public sector where there have not been job losses,” the multilateral financial institution stated.

GCC economies are expected to contract this year before recovering in 2021, according to the report. The non-oil economy is projected to contract by 5.7 per cent this year, with a recovery to 2.9 per cent growth forecast for 2021. Real oil GDP is projected to contract by 6.2 per cent in 2020 and grow by 1.2 per cent in 2021 as countries produce in line with the Opec+ agreement through end-2021.

Overall, real GDP is projected to contract by 6 per cent in 2020 compared with the pre-COVID-19 October 2019 projection of 2.6 per cent growth. In 2021, assuming progress in containing COVID-19, overall GDP growth is anticipated to strengthen to 2.3 per cent, somewhat slower than in other emerging market economies due to the subdued growth of the oil sector under the Opec+ agreement and assumed stronger fiscal consolidation in the GCC, the report said.

“The GCC countries face a double impact from the coronavirus and lower oil prices. GCC authorities have implemented a range of appropriate measures to mitigate the economic damage, including fiscal packages, relaxation of monetary and macroprudential rules, and the injection of liquidity into the banking system, and there are recent signs of improvement. Low oil prices have caused a sharp deterioration of external and fiscal balances, and fiscal strains are evident in countries with higher debt levels,” it stated.

The immediate priority is to continue to meet the health and economic needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the report stressed. Countries should continue to implement the health measures necessary to contain the pandemic, treat those infected, and support households and firms.

Fiscal and monetary policy should remain accommodative until the recovery is well-established, although the focus of support measures should move from being broad-based to targeting households and businesses most in need (and for the latter those likely to be viable in the post-COVID environment). Careful planning will be needed to gradually withdraw support without disrupting the recovery, it further noted.

Once the recovery is established, substantial and sustained fiscal consolidation will be needed. Credible medium-term adjustment will help rebuild buffers and reduce vulnerabilities to future shocks.

Adjustment speeds will have to balance the strength of the fiscal position with the need to avoid excessively dampening growth — those with high debt levels will need to adjust more quickly. Phasing out subsidies, reforming public wage bills, ensuring high efficiency of spending on infrastructure, and creating space for additional social spending will be critical. Diversifying sources of government revenues will also be essential. Reducing the procyclicality of fiscal policy with respect to oil price swings will be a key part of the reforms.

Further structural reforms are needed to strengthen private sector led growth and job creation.

Labour market reforms will need to reduce large public sector wage premiums to encourage more nationals to work in the private sector while enhancing education and skills.

Continuing to increase female labour force participation is essential. Addressing constraints on access to credit for SMEs is critical. Governments could promote well-designed credit guarantee schemes, strengthen the availability of information needed for assessing credit risks, and continue to support the adoption of digital technologies to enlarge financing options, the report added.