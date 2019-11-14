Economic integration of GCC countries and plans discussed

MUSCAT: The GCC Commerce Ministers held the 58th meeting of the Trade Cooperation Committee at the Advisory Board of the GCC Supreme Council in Muscat on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, who expressed his thanks and appreciation for the efforts exerted by the GCC Secretariat General in following up the implementation of the resolutions approved by the 57th meeting and the preparations for the meetings of the session.

He said in his speech that the draft agenda of the meeting includes many important issues, expressing optimism to come up with more decisions that achieve economic integration between the GCC countries and support the plans of GCC leaders towards advancing the GCC march to achieve its goals, and to consolidate the foundations of the GCC common economy in a bid to serve the GCC states and meet the aspirations and hopes of their peoples.

Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid al Zayani, GCC Secretary General, delivered a speech during which he thanked His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Chairman of the current session of the GCC Supreme Council, for the care and attention received by the GCC joint action from His Majesty, the Omani government and people. He expressed good wishes to the Sultanate, its government and people on the occasion of the 49th Glorious National Day.

STEEL INDUSTRY ISSUES

Also on Thursday, the GCC Industrial Cooperation Committee held its 46th meeting at the Advisory Board of the GCC Supreme Council in Muscat under the chairmanship of Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy.

The meeting discussed the challenges faced by the steel bar industry sector in the GCC states. It also discussed the application of the standard rules to give priority to government procurement of national products in the GCC states.

The meeting reviewed a report on the evaluation of industrial conferences and exhibitions held on the sidelines, and updating the document of the GCC industrial strategy and the unified industrial regulation law, as well as the decision to raise fees on rebar and the free movement of national goods between the GCC countries without customs or non-tariff restrictions.

The meeting was attended by Dr Abdul Latif bin Rashid al Zayani and ministers and Under-Secretaries from the GCC countries. — ONA