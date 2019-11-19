Ebdaat Omaniya kicks off

Muscat: The seventh edition of the Ebdaat Omaniya Exhibition, organized by the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (RIYADA), kicked off this evening at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre and will last for five days. The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of Hamad bin Said al Oufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries.

A total of 241 small and medium enterprises from the most important and vital sectors in the Sultanate participate in the exhibition, including oil and gas, food production, logistics, tourism projects, innovative industries and renewable energy, information technology and smart technologies, beauty projects, innovative craft products projects, student innovative projects, scientific innovation and Omani women’s associations.

The exhibition aims to highlight the products and services offered by small and medium enterprises and productive and professional families, promote sales of small and medium enterprises, build partnerships between major enterprises and participating SMEs, and foster a culture of entrepreneurship in the community. –ONA

Pictures taken by Khalfan al Ruzaiqi

