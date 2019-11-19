Ebdaat Omaniya kicks off

Muscat: The seventh edition of the five-day Ebdaat Omaniya Exhibition, organised by the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (RIYADA), kicked at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Tuesday. Hamad bin Said al Oufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, inaugurated the expo. A total of 241 small and medium enterprises are showcasing their products. The exhibition aims to highlight the products and services offered by small and medium enterprises, build partnerships between major enterprises and and foster a culture of entrepreneurship in the community. — ONA

