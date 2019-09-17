Eating meat not solely responsible for colon cancer: MOH

The National Oncology Centre of Royal Hospital has denied reports that the main cause of colon cancer in Dhofar and Sharqiyah governorates is eating meat.

It added that taking moderate intakes of red meat and once or twice a week with vegetables, brown bread or rice is beneficial for human health.

“In addition, there are many factors causing colon cancer including genetic factors, physical inactivity, smoking, alcohol consumption and unhealthy food.

The statement said any information related to cancerous tumours should be taken from MOH’s Cancer and Research and Investigation Committee.