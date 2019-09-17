Eating meat not linked to cancer

MUSCAT: Eating meat is not solely responsible for cases of colon cancer reported among people in the Sultanate. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the National Oncology Centre of Royal Hospital denied reports that the main cause of colon cancer in Dhofar and Al Sharqiyah governorates is due to eating meat. The statement said, in fact, taking moderate intake of red meat and once or twice a week vegetables, brown bread or rice is beneficial for human health. In addition, there are many factors which cause colon cancer, including genetic factors, physical inactivity, smoking, alcohol consumption and unhealthy food. The statement said any information related to cancerous tumours should be only taken from the Ministry of Health’s Cancer and Research and Investigation Committee.

