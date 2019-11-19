EasyJet to offset carbon emissions for all flights

LONDON: Britain’s easyJet aims to become the world’s first major airline to operate net-zero carbon flights across its entire network, it said on Tuesday after posting full-year profit towards the top end of expectations.

In addition to the plans to offset emissions from flying, the budget carrier also announced that it would launch easyJet Holidays in Britain by Christmas, offering its own beach and city breaks after the demise of tour operator Thomas Cook.

The carbon offset programmes will cost about 25 million pounds ($32.4 million) a year, though Chief Executive Johan Lundgren acknowledged that longer-term solutions are also needed.

“We recognise that offsetting is only an interim measure, but we want to take action on our carbon emissions now,” he said. Airlines have come under increasing pressure to reduce emissions in the face of the growing “flight shame” movement, formed in Lundgren’s native Sweden.

British Airways owner IAG has said it will carbon-offset its domestic flights, but moves towards more sustainable fuel or even hybrid or electric planes will take years.

Over the past two years easyJet worked with Wright Electric, which aims to produce an all-electric commercial plane to be used for short-haul flights. — Reuters

Related