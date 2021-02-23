EasyJet sees flight, holiday bookings soar

EasyJet said flight bookings jumped over 300 per cent and holidays bookings surged by more than 600 per cent week on week, after Britain laid out plans for international travel to restart, hinting that borders could reopen from mid-May.

The Britain-based airline said trips from the UK to beach destinations such as Malaga, Alicante and Palma in Spain, Faro in Portugal and Crete, Greece, were the most popular destinations with holidaymakers keenest to travel in August.

July and September were the next most popular months.

The bookings came despite ongoing uncertainty over exactly how and when international routes can reopen. — Reuters