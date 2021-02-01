Easy victories for Al Waad, Ideal, Vanderlande and Spanio

MUSCAT: Anumodh Narayanan’s superb 53 helped Al Waad Trading and Contracting Enterprises to a 62-run win over OCT Al Amerat in a C Division T20 league game at Muscat Municipality ground 2 in Amerat on Friday.

Al Waad posted 193 for 8 on the board thanks to valuable knocks by Anumodh, Pradeesh Kumar (40) and Parthipan Krishnan (40).

Facing a big target, OCT Amerat failed to keep up with the mounting run rate and could manage to score only 131 for 5 in 20 overs. Ejaz Mohamed (36) and Sulaiman Haider (35) were their main scorers.

Salman powers Ideal

In another C Division match, Salman Khan struck a splendid 83 off 37 to power Ideal International to a comfortable 6-wicket victory against Khalsa United at Muscat Municipality ground 1.

Chasing Khalsa’s 158 for 6, Ideal raced to the target in the 17th over, scoring 162 for 4 thanks to brilliant batting by Salman and Tosim Khan (93).

Ciril, Aasim star in

Vanderlande’s win

Sebastian Ciril’s superb 61 not out and Aasim Mohammed’s excellent all-round show steered Vanderlande to a 6-wicket victory against Al Rehwan in a D Division T20 clash at Muscat Municipality ground 4.

Jibin Kunnumpurath’s strokeful 70 was the highlight of Al Rehwan’s 162 all in 19.3 overs as Irtaza Ahmed and Aasim claimed three wickets each.

Vanderlande recovered from 55 for 4 to reach 163 without further loss in 18 overs thanks to a 108-run fifth wicket partnership between Aasim (40 off 26) and Ciril (61 off 44).

Santhosh the hero

In another D Division game, Santhosh Varikkath’s magnificent 80 off 42 steered Spanio & VDD to a 54-run victory against OCT Mabela at Muscat Municipality ground 3.

Santhosh’s batting was the salient feature of Spanio’s 194 all out in 19.3 overs while Warith al Balushi and Muhammed Nadim picked up four and three wickets respectively.

OCT Mabela failed to match Spanio’s flourish with the bat, scoring only 140 for 5, Warith and Nadim top-scoring with 45 and 37 respectively. Santhosh Varikkath bowled well, taking 2 for 15.

BRIEF SCORES

C Division

Al Waad Trad & Contracting Enterprises 193 for 8 in 20 overs (Anumodh Narayanan 53 – 8×4, Pradeesh Kumar 40 – 2×4, 1×6, Parthipan Krishnan 40 – 8×4, Khalid Pir 2-23, Said Haidar 2-32) beat Oct Al Amerat 131 for 5 in 20 overs (Ejaz Mohamed 36 – 2×4, Sulaiman Haider 35 – 3×4, 1×6, Mohamed Malick 2-14) by 62 runs.

Khalsa United CT 158 for 6 in 20 overs (Sushil Kadam 53 – 6×4, Jaspreet Singh 26 – 4×4, Sameer Sheik 2-17) lost to Ideal International 162 for 4 in 16.2 overs (Salman Khan 83 – 11×4, 3×6, Tosim Khan 39 – 3×4, 1×6) by 6 wickets.

D Division

Al Rehwan 162 all out in 19.3 overs (Jibin Kunnumpurath 70 – 11×4, 1×6, Thyseer Hyderali 35 – 2×4, 1×6, Irtaza 3-19, Aasim Mohammed 3-29, Muhammed Muzaiyen 2-31) lost to Vanderlande 163 for 4 in 18 overs (Sebastian Ciril 61 – 7×4, Aasim Mohammed 40 – 5×4, Raniz Muhammed 2-29) by 6 wickets.

Spanio & VDD 194 for 9 in 19.3 overs (Santhosh Varikkath 80 – 13×4, 1×6, Warith al Balushi 4-36, Muhammed Nadim 3-33) beat OCT Al Mabela 140 for 5 in 20 overs (Warith al Balushi 45 – 4×4, Muhammed Nadim 37 – 5×4, Santhosh Varikkath 2-15) by 54 runs.

Related