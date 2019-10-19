Easy to prepare healthy vegetable burger

Ingredients

170g Vegetable Patty

50ml Yogurt Mint Sauce

21g Carrot Pickle

10g Frisée Lettuce

110g Brioche Bun

35g Mayonnaise

120g Fries

40g Tomato

12g Butter, plain, unsalted

Red Kidney Bean Patty

100g Red kidney beans

100g Chickpeas

23g Ginger

7g Garlic

5g Coriander Leaves

7g Parsley Leaves

5g Coriander Powder

5g Cumin Powder

5g Turmeric Powder

20g Corn Flour

5g Salt

3g Pepper, black, powder

PREPARATION

For dry beans (chickpea and red kidney beans), soak in the water fully submerged for twenty-four hours. This will help to soften and release unwanted gas out of the beans. Boil separately until soft then strain then cool it. Wash leaves and chop roughly. Peel ginger and garlic then chop roughly. Mix all ingredients and incorporate then shape according to desired thickness.

Yoghurt mint sauce requires only yoghurt, mint, coriander leaves and lemon. Wash all the leaves and dry with paper towel. Chop roughly then mix and incorporate. Season with salt and pepper then set aside until ready to use.

Pickled carrot, for 50g portion. It needs 50g washed, peeled and grated carrot, 10ml white vinegar, 10ml cold water, 5g white sugar, 3g fine salt. Mix all the ingredients and soak for one hour for flavour to be absorbed.

Wash the lettuce and strain to remove excess water then keep it chilled until ready to use. Slice washed tomatoes and set aside until ready to use.

METHOD OF COOKING

Since this is a sandwich, it requires minimal cooking method and involves a lot of building the item instead. For the patty, heat up the frying pan with neutral flavour cooking oil like sunflower. Dredge the patty with cornflour and pan fry Flip it when the first side is golden brown and crispy. While the patty is cooking, spread butter on both sides of the bun. Toast until crispy and golden brown.

Spread mayonnaise on both sides and place the carrot pickle on the bottom bun followed with the tomato slices on top. Place the lettuce and then the vegetable patty above it. Top the patty with a generous amount of yoghurt sauce, this will provide moisture since the patty is naturally dry.

Tips and Tricks

Any kind of beans can be used for the patty like black beans, soybeans and the likes. For easier method, canned one is okay to use. Just wash the beans several times to remove the brine out. If you find the mixture contains too much moist and difficult to shape, you can throw in some oats, chia seeds or flax as the binder that will absorb extra water content. This will add texture and also lots of nutrients aside from what this burger has already in it. Homemade chips and some simple salad with lemon and good olive oil is good side for this burger.

CHEF GERALD VIBAL took Psychology in college but later discovered his love and passion for food and cooking. He spent some time working at the kitchen of Gaylord Hotels in Nashville, Tennessee before moving to Oman to pursue his dream. He worked as a sous chef for almost two years for Laval when he got to Muscat until he landed the Chef De Cuisine post at Marlins.

Chef Gerald wanted to bring the “homemade” touch to all of his dishes and prefers using fresh products for the many different cuisines he prepares. He also favours using local produce, meat and fish and aims to provide foodies with fresh and memorable dishes.