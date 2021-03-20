Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 strikes off Japanese coast

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck near the east coast of Honshu, Japan on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

Japan public broadcaster NHK warned residents a tsunami of one meter was expected for Miyagi Prefecture.

Oman’s Embassy in Tokyo said it is monitoring the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck northeastern Japan as the authorities issued a tsunami warning. And it calls upon all the honorable citizens to take precautions and adhere to the instructions of the local authorities.

The embassy can be contacted at any time on the phones: 08040721984 or 08034344439