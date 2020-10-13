Local Main 

Earthquake measuring 5.2 recorded in Arabian Sea

Muscat: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale was recorded at 1.30 pm in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday, 374 km from Salalah.

This was reported by the Earthquake Monitoring Center of the Sultan Qaboos University (SQU).

 

