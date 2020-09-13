Local Main 

Earthquake measuring 2.1 hits Bahla

Oman Observer

Muscat: An earthquake measuring 2.1 on the Richter scale was recorded at 9.23 pm in Bahla on Saturday.

This was reported by the Earthquake Monitoring Center of the Sultan Qaboos University (SQU).

