Early results rumours not true: Election officials

Midhun Raj

Muscat: Officials in charge of the 9th Majlis Ash’shura elections refuted the ‘early results’ rumours circulating on social media platforms.

“Rumours stating early-stage results in some wilayats are already out with number of votes secured by each candidate is not true. E-voting machines are encrypted and results can be obtained only after closing the polls after 7 pm,” officials clarified.

Election authorities added that some messages circulating among WhatsApp users saying some polling booths were close down early is also not authentic.

Meanwhile, in Bahla, voting was briefly interrupted after power failure at some polling stations. This was fixed shortly by the electricity company technicians.

