E-visa to visit Russia regions

MUSCAT: Oman’s Embassy in Moscow said that Omanis can enter St Petersburg and the Leningrad regions of Russia with e-visa. Under the new rule, citizens of around 53 countries, including those from Oman and India, can take the benefit of this facility. All Omani applicants can visit the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry and fill the form. E-visas will be applied for travel to St Petersburg and Leningrad, but travels on railways. E-visas will be issued free of cost for a maximum of 30 days and allows a maximum of eight days of stay. The application process takes less than an hour and applicants can expect to get their visa within four days after applying.

