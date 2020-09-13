ROP clarifies on e-visa

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have categorically said that no visas of any nature will be issued until the Supreme Committee on COVID-19 permits to do so.

A video that is being circulated detailing the e-visa is just information about the steps to be followed while applying for e-visa when the service opens.

“Right now, there is no approval for any kind of visa, including work visa, tourist or any other, and the video (issued by the ROP) is just for educating the general public about the terms and steps for applying for e-visa just as before,” a senior official at the ROP told the Observer.

As part of the precautionary measures against Coronavirus, the ROP had suspended the issuance of all types of tourist visas since March. But on July 1, most of the services offered by the ROP have been opened except visa issuance with strict adherence to safest measures.

“Issuance of visas still needs to get the approval from the Supreme Committee and with the video, we aimed at giving the people an understanding of what e-visa is and how this needs to be applied,” he added.

Application for Oman e-visa can be submitted through its website https://evisa.rop.gov.om/.

“The online application process requires the user to submit the Online Visa Application Form and make an online payment if the application is for renewal of an existing visa. The printout of the submitted application, along with necessary documents, needs to be deposited to the nearest ROP Visa office for the issuance of the visa.”