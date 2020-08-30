E-service to rectify students’ wrong choices launched

Muscat: The Higher Education Admission Centre (HEAC) on Sunday announced a new e-service to help students applying for university seats to rectify their choices when they select the wrong subjects of study.

The service, termed “Wrong Classification of Electronic Selection” will be applied during the forthcoming academic year 2020/2021.

Applications processed via this service will continue to be received by the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation with effect from Wednesday, 2 September. The HEAC will announce the results of applications through this service on Monday, 7 September.

The service offers a second chance to students, both for those who got offers during the first sorting and those who have not been admitted, so that all could contest the seats that fell vacant after the first sorting. –ONA