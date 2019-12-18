Main 

E-Navigational Charts inaugurated

Oman Observer

Muscat: The National Hydrographic Office (NHO) of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) inaugurated the Omani e-Navigational Charts, which were fully prepared by Omani technical cadres at NHO in order to keep pace with the electronic transformation in navigational chart system and as part of the Sultanate’s plans and commitment as a member of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The NHO is responsible for the production and follow-up of quality control, correction and updating of e-navigational charts in a manner that enhances navigational safety in Omani waters, in cooperation with the International Center for e-Navigational Charts (IC-ENC) in the United Kingdom, which undertakes the task of publishing and marketing e-charts on a global level.

This publication is considered a significant shift in the field of maritime navigation and the gradual dispensing with paper navigational aids, whereby ships sailing in the Omani waters will be able to use Omani charts, whether in their shipping lines or while entering the Omani ports. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4785 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

10-15 per cent fall in property rents this year

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on 10-15 per cent fall in property rents this year

Duterte to raise territorial claims in talks with China: ambassador

Oman Observer Comments Off on Duterte to raise territorial claims in talks with China: ambassador

Illegal furniture factory raided in Muttrah

Oman Observer Comments Off on Illegal furniture factory raided in Muttrah