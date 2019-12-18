E-Navigational Charts inaugurated

Muscat: The National Hydrographic Office (NHO) of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) inaugurated the Omani e-Navigational Charts, which were fully prepared by Omani technical cadres at NHO in order to keep pace with the electronic transformation in navigational chart system and as part of the Sultanate’s plans and commitment as a member of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The NHO is responsible for the production and follow-up of quality control, correction and updating of e-navigational charts in a manner that enhances navigational safety in Omani waters, in cooperation with the International Center for e-Navigational Charts (IC-ENC) in the United Kingdom, which undertakes the task of publishing and marketing e-charts on a global level.

This publication is considered a significant shift in the field of maritime navigation and the gradual dispensing with paper navigational aids, whereby ships sailing in the Omani waters will be able to use Omani charts, whether in their shipping lines or while entering the Omani ports. –ONA