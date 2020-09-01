E-marketplace for Omani SMEs receives good response

MUSCAT, SEPT 1 – Souqmazoon.com, an e-marketplace launched recently to primarily support SMEs and Omani products, has registered positive success after receiving an encouraging response from the local market. Offering immense value to shoppers in Oman, Souqmazoon has recorded encouraging growth in its customer base within a month of launching the platform. Souqmazoon has also achieved an increase of SMEs registrations by 60 per cent.

While the Souqmazoon app has achieved an increase in downloads, the e-marketplace has evoked growing traction on social media platforms too. With a varied selection of products that are mostly sourced and produced in Oman, the portal souqmazoon.com is devised to cater to the discerning taste of the evolving online shoppers.

Souqmazoon works with a number of Omani organisations coming together to provide a seamless ecosystem that supports the souq’s operations, delivering a secure and efficient selling and buying experience.

Key stakeholders include Asyad Express (Logistics), Bank Muscat (Payment Gateway), Oman Data Park (Hosting) and Qaid Al Ard Modern Projects LLC (Technology Partner).

Yaqob Salim al Rawahi, owner of Karak Baitna which offers different flavours of karak chai and is one of the vendors on Souqmazoon says, “During these modern times, SMEs must keep abreast of the latest technology and adopt its efficacy to grow in their business. I am proud of being a part of this electronic platform which has Omani products, and which promotes local SMEs.

As for my experience with Souqmazoon goes, I have been able to save time and effort in the sales and management side of the business. I appreciate the team at Souqmazoon for being in touch with us always and would like to thank them for the same. I would like to invite all local vendors to join Souqmazoon and experience their professionalism.”

Jaffer Nasser al Sawafi, a customer of Souqmazoon said, “I prefer online shopping because it is convenient and easy. You can order from the comforts of your home and is of great help especially during the current COVID-19 situation.

Having shopped through Souqmazoon I must say it offers an easy to navigate, seamless, professional, and user-friendly shopping experience. It has a wide range of products and offers fast delivery and amazing customer service.”

Lauding Souqmazoon, Shatha Abdullah al Jabri, Marketing Director at Meshan Date Sweets, one of Souqmazoon vendors said, “I am delighted to be part of the impressive e-marketplace which offers buyers a safe interface for viewing and purchasing our products.

The portal helps SMEs to save on costs and reach out to customers across the country. The impact of COVID-19 has made online shopping more popular and we are fortunate to be part of a proficient and dependable platform which provides ease to customers and opportunities to SMEs.”

With a broad range of Omani products, Souqmazoon encourages shoppers to buy locally sourced products. The platform approach is built on the strong belief that supporting local products and businesses will have a significant positive economic and societal impact and add to the diversity of products and services available to the community.

