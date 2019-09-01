E-commerce conference from September 16

Muscat, Sep 1 – Oman E-Commerce Conference will kick off on September 16 at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. The two-day conference is organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in coordination with Inovexic. The conference will review the major growth data that contributed to the development of e-commerce and digital transformation in the world. The attendees will be able to identify the most important considerations and steps to be taken by government institutions and companies operating in this field in order to achieve sustainable economic growth, maximise profitability and focus on how to harness and realise the untapped potential of using digital commerce as a key pillar of a strategy to manage their businesses’ interests and achieve their goals.

Mohsen bin Khamis al Balushi, Adviser at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Head of the Organising Committee of the conference, said that due to the economic and development dimension of the conference, the ministry, in coordination and cooperation with all relevant authorities in the private and government sectors, seeks to maximise the benefits of the Oman E-Commerce Conference, by expanding the understanding of the culture of e-commerce among the society in terms of its laws, rights and duties of its customers, areas of work and opportunities for beneficiary parties, especially young entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

