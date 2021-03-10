E-Census 2020 to help in realising Vision-2040 goals

MUSCAT: Sayyid Hamoud Faisal al Busaidy, Chairman of the Supreme National Electronic Census Committee tasked with the 2020 Census of Population, Residences and Establishments, said that he and members of the committee are honoured to express their gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik for his Royal directives which, the minister said, played a vital role in making the census a success.

The minister made the statement as he chaired a meeting of the committee at the Ministry of Interior on Wednesday.

The committee reviewed the final report of the e-Census 2020, which shed light on technical aspects of the first phase of the project and its methodologies aimed to upgrade the quality of administrative registers and establish statistical rules.

The report also touched on the gains of the electronic setup of data, which is considered a national point of reference on administrative registers that are connected online with most sources of information. The electronic portal enables users to interactively collect results.

The committee underscored the significance of the e-system and its role in planning and enriching Oman Vision 2040 with accurate information in various fields.

Sayyid Hamoud thanked the members of the committee for their support and active engagement in serving its overall goals. He also thanked all departments that contributed to the success of the census. He valued the role of citizens and residents for their cooperation in the execution of this major project. — ONA