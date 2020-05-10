E-census, 2020 preparations 89 per cent complete

Muscat: The Supreme National Committee for e-Census of Population, Housing and Establishments, 2020 on Sunday held its first meeting for this year under the chairmanship of Sayyid Sayyid Hamood bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, at the general Diwan of the Ministry of Interior.

The committee followed up the current situation and the accomplishment rate in databases at the different entities.

The committee reviewed what has been achieved at the trial operation phase of the e-census system which targets to extract and analyse preliminary indicators. The committee confirmed that the project’s implementation rate has reached 89 per cent.

The meeting reviewed efforts to complement the activation of e-linkage between relevant authorities with the e-linkage between the databases of the ministry of health and the ministry of higher education completed at the trail operation phase as well as the electronic linkage of residence address to the electricity account number at the Royal Oman Police civil status.

The committee underscored the importance of the methodology and working mechanism proposed by e-census project for the attestation of expats’ certificates in cooperation with the ministry of higher education, the ministry of manpower and Royal Oman Police.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The committee reviewed a summary of the national database strategy and its significance in setting up an integrated framework for regulating and managing information of the public and the private sectors.

Besides, the committee reviewed the media activities for the second phase of the national information updating campaign which focused on directly inviting individuals to update their information with the authorities concerned through introducing various advertising platforms that target all society segments to encourage citizens, residents and establishments across the Sultanate to update their information and ensure their accuracy and completeness. — ONA