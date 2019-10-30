E-Census 2020 committee discusses project updates

The Technical Committee of Electronic Census of Population, Housings and Establishments 2020 held its third meeting for 2019 in Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. The meeting was chaired by Dr Khalifa bin Abdullah al Barwani, Chief Executive Officer of the National Centre for Statistics and Information, and Head of the Committee. Complementing the meeting, a workshop was organised to examine the project’s current status and explore solutions for main challenges related to data matching and updating. The technical committee members and database working teams participated in the workshop.

Al Barwani commenced the workshop by welcoming the participants and appreciating the efforts made toward enhancing the database of the concerned authorities and completing them. He also complimented the efforts made in the first phase of the nationwide campaign for updating data: “Your Data is Your Identity”. Furthermore, he emphasised on the importance of community participation in building the future.

“Through E-Census 2020, we seek to set high standards and ensure the project is regarded as a radical model in this field. This can only be achieved by cooperation and teamwork of all in order to overcome the challenges that we may encounter during the project,” said Dr Khalifa bin Abdullah al Barwani.

The workshop consisted of two sessions. The first discussed the current status of the project, the progress made in matching and correcting the data, “Your Data is Your Identity” campaign’s activities and forms of interaction of the campaign’s participants.

“The first phase of the campaign primarily focused on raising awareness of the project, its importance, objectives and the kind of data that needs to be updated by individuals and institutions,” commented Eng Omar al Ismaili, Director General of E-Census.

The second session of the workshop discussed challenges, proposed solutions, tasks to be executed during the upcoming period as well as the importance of encouraging people and residents to update their data.

