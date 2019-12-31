E-Census 2020 achieves 75% success rate

Muscat: The Technical Committee for Electronic Census of Population, Housings and Establishments 2020 held its fourth meeting of this year, which was chaired by Dr Khalifa bin Abdullah bin Hamad al Barwani, CEO, National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Al Barwani highlighted that 75 percent of the project has been completed thus far and is moving ahead as per the approved timeline.

The Committee lauded the Royal Oman Police (ROP) for launching the electronic service for updating the current residence address. His Excellency said, “The introduction of this service is aligned with E-Census 2020’s requisite of updating the residence address of citizens and residents in the civil register, which will be done by adding the electricity account number on the ROP’s website”. The Technical Committee also complimented the Ministry of Education (MoE) for its efforts in setting up a special tab on the Oman Educational Portal for ex-pat students and Omani students studying abroad.

During the meeting, Eng Omar al Ismaili, Director General of E-Census 2020, discussed the approach for updating data and the readiness of various authorities to activate the electronic link. Furthermore, they discussed strategies executed with regards to decisions that were made in the previous meeting. Additionally, the actions participating authorities need to take during the first quarter of 2020 were also considered.

The next phase of the project is based on the collective efforts of citizens, residents, and institutions to update their data through various official authorities that represent the government since the E-Census 2020 is a register-based census.