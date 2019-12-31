E-Census 2020 achieves 75 per cent progress

MUSCAT: The Technical Committee for Electronic Census of Population, Housings and Establishments 2020 held its fourth meeting of this year. The meeting was chaired by Dr Khalifa bin Abdullah bin Hamad al Barwani, Chief Executive Officer of the National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the project’s headquarter. Al Barwani highlighted that 75 per cent of the project has been completed thus far and is moving ahead as per the approved timeline.

The Committee lauded the Royal Oman Police (ROP) for launching the electronic service for updating current residence address. Al Barwani said, “The introduction of this service is aligned with E-Census 2020’s requisite of updating the residence address of citizens and residents in the civil register, which will be done by adding the electricity account number on the ROP’s website”. The Technical Committee also complimented the Ministry of Education (MoE) for its efforts in setting up a special tab on the Oman Educational Portal for expat students and Omani students studying abroad.

During the meeting, Eng Omar al Ismaili, Director General of E-Census 2020, discussed the approach for updating data and the readiness of various authorities to activate the electronic link. Furthermore, they discussed strategies executed with regards to decisions that were made in the previous meeting. Additionally, the actions participating authorities need to take during the first quarter of 2020 were also considered.

