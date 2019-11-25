Muscat holds Middle East Duty Free conference

Muscat: The Middle East & Africa Duty-Free Association (MEADFA) conference was inaugurated in Muscat by Dr Ahmed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport, on Monday. MEADFA is a trade association representing the duty-free and travel retail organisations in the region, and aims to raise awareness of the industry’s contribution to the wider travel and tourism market.

Dr Khalfan al Shueili, CEO, Oman Aviation Services, said, “The conference offers the scope for businesses to benefit from the experiences and the latest global practices and products offered by free markets around the world. MEADFA president Haitham al Majali said; “It has been a great honour to welcome Dr Futaisi to this year’s MEADFA Conference, and his presence underlines the importance of the duty-free and travel not only to Oman but to the entire region.”

TFWA president Alain Maingreaud added; “We are delighted to have been able to assist MEADFA in bringing its annual conference to Muscat for the first time, and we are confident that the two days ahead will prove both enjoyable and productive. Our thanks to our hosts, sponsors and speakers for getting the event off to a great start.” The annual MEADFA Conference is one of the premier trade events in duty-free and travels retail, inviting stakeholders and key market players to discuss the latest developments and business opportunities in the Middle East and Africa.

The MEADFA Conference 2019 supported by official hosts Muscat Duty-Free will continue at the Kempinski Hotel during November 24-26. The event is managed by Tax-Free World Association (TFWA), the largest professional trade body in global duty-free and travels retail. As well as running its own exhibitions and conferences, TFWA is instrumental in forging close relationships between suppliers and operators, and plays a vital role in representing its members and the duty-free and travel retail industry as a whole.