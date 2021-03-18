Dutch PM eyes new coalition

THE HAGUE: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Thursday eyed coalition partners for a fourth term in office after claiming victory in coronavirus-dominated elections.

Already one of Europe’s longest serving leaders after 10 years in power, Rutte and his liberal VVD party look set to have a mandate to form a coalition. The VVD is projected to win 35 seats in the 150 seat parliament, while the other big winner of the night was the centrist pro-EU D66 party, with 24.

Anti-Islam leader Geert Wilders lost his place as the second biggest party, dropping to 17 seats, while populist, virus-sceptic Thierry Baudet surged.

The seats are based on Dutch media projections with 88 per cent of votes counted.

Party leaders will meet the head of the lower chamber of parliament, Khadija Arib, on Thursday afternoon to discuss how to form a government, ANP news agency reported.

Rutte said late on Wednesday it was “obvious” his party would talk with D66, led by foreign trade minister Sigrid Kaag, to form a coalition. — AFP