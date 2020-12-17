CORONAVIRUS Europe World 

Dutch may not be ready for jabs in December

Oman Observer

The Netherlands cannot yet say whether it will be among the first EU countries ready to start with COVID-19 vaccinations in December, several health officials said on Thursday, as the number of infections in the nation hit a new daily high. EU commission head Ursula von der Leyen said earlier that European Union countries would begin inoculating people against the coronavirus on December 27-29, assuming the EU regulator approves a vaccine. But officials in the country, which registered a record 12,779 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours on Thursday to a total of more than 652,500, downplayed chances they would be ready this month. — Reuters

