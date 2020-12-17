Dutch may not be ready for jabs in December

The Netherlands cannot yet say whether it will be among the first EU countries ready to start with COVID-19 vaccinations in December, several health officials said on Thursday, as the number of infections in the nation hit a new daily high. EU commission head Ursula von der Leyen said earlier that European Union countries would begin inoculating people against the coronavirus on December 27-29, assuming the EU regulator approves a vaccine. But officials in the country, which registered a record 12,779 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours on Thursday to a total of more than 652,500, downplayed chances they would be ready this month. — Reuters

Related