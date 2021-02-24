Dutch economic delegation plans virtual mission next month

Sigrid Kaag, the Netherlands’ Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, will be leading a virtual economic mission to Oman and other Gulf states from March 22 to April 1, 2021.

A large delegation of Dutch companies and organisations has enrolled for this mission.

“During this mission, we aim to bring together interested parties from the Gulf region and the Kingdom of the Netherlands to discuss how we can join forces to secure water, energy and food and safeguard a sustainable future for all,” said the Dutch Ministry in a statement.

“We offer a digital environment to meet, exchange knowledge and ideas and build international networks, so that in spite of Covid-19 we can continue to strengthen ties between our countries. Let’s go forward together on the road towards the first world exhibition in the Gulf region, Expo 2020.”

Minister Kaag will kick-off the mission on March 22, followed by sectoral kick-offs, webinars, information sessions and individual networking and match-making sessions.