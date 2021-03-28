Dutch beat Latvia for first points of WC qualifying campaign

AMSTERDAM: Steven Berghuis and Luuk de Jong scored either side of half-time as the Netherlands got their World Cup qualifying hopes back on track with a 2-0 home win over plucky Latvia on Saturday.

The Dutch were looking for a strong response after a shock 4-2 loss to Turkey in Istanbul on Wednesday at the start of their Group G campaign.

The victory left them three points behind early group leaders Turkey, who beat Norway 3-0 on Saturday.

Despite a ferocious onslaught from kickoff — the Dutch had 11 attempts on target in the first 25 minutes — they took until past the half-hour to score when Berghuis, who had waited until his 23rd cap for his first international goal, lashed home from the edge of the area.

Before that Davy Klaassen had hit the woodwork and not long after the opening goal De Jong headed an effort against the crossbar.

Latvia goalkeeper Roberts Ozols continued to face a barrage in the second period, coming out on top in several goalmouth scrambles and making some smart stops as he and his team lived a charmed life.

Yet their heroic defending was absent at a 69th-minute corner as De Jong leapt unchallenged and headed forcefully home for a second Dutch goal.

A counter-attack five minutes from full time offered Latvia a lone chance which Andrejs Ciganiks hit against the outside of the post. The match was played in front of 5,000 spectators in the Amsterdam Arena as part of a government-supported study into the amount of contact in crowd situations.

The Dutch now meet Gibraltar in their next group game on Tuesday while Latvia visit Turkey. — Reuters

World Cup 2022 European zone qualifying results

On Saturday:

Group A

At Belgrade

Serbia 2 (A. Mitrovic 46, Kostic 60) Portugal 2 (Diogo Jota 11, 36)

At Dublin

Republic of Ireland 0 Luxembourg 1 (Rodrigues 85)

Group E

At Prague

Czech Republic 1 (Provod 50) Belgium 1 (Lukaku 60)

At Minsk

Belarus 4 (Lisakovich 45-pen, 83, Kendysh 64, Savitski 81) Estonia 2 (Henri Anier 31, 55)

Group G

At Amsterdam

Netherlands 2 (Berghuis 32, L. de Jong 69) Latvia 0

At Malaga, Spain

Norway 0 Turkey 3 (Ozan Tufan 4, 59, Caglar Soyuncu 28)

At Podgorica

Montenegro 4 (Beciraj 25, Simic 43, Tomasevic 53, Jovetic 80) Gibraltar 1 (Styche 30-pen)

Group H

At Trnava, Slovakia

Slovakia 2 (Strelec 49, Skriniar 53) Malta 2 (Gambin 16, Satariano 20)

At Rijeka, Croatia

Croatia 1 (Pasalic 40) Cyprus 0

At Sochi, Russia

Russia 2 (Dzyuba 26, 35) Slovenia 1 (Ilicic 36)