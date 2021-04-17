Dust rising winds experienced in parts of Oman

Saturday morning has been windy and the weather bulletin from Oman Met Office cautions on chances of dust rising winds over the desert and open areas.

Meanwhile, Oman Met Office has shared the aerial image showing cloud condensation in parts of the governorates of Muscat, Al Dakhiliya, North and South Al Sharqiyah, as well as the flow of clouds in different parts of the Dhofar and Al Wusta governorates.

The weather forecaster at Oman Met Office, however, pointed out that rains are not expected, “They are high clouds. These are just clouds passing through and are not being developed.”

It is mainly clear skies over most of the Sultanate with clouds advection and the chance of clouds development over Al-Hajar Mountains towards the afternoon.

But in Al Hajar Mountains too, rains are not expected on Saturday. There are also chances of late night to early morning low-level clouds or fog patches along with coastal areas of Dhofar and Al Wusta governorates.

Along the coastal areas of the Oman Sea winds will be northwesterly moderate during the day becoming variable light at night while over the rest of the Sultanate winds will be northeasterly light to moderate occasionally fresh over the desert and open areas. And will be southwesterly moderate to fresh along Arabian Sea coasts.

Wave height is expected to be moderate along most of the coasts with a maximum wave height of 2.0 meter, becoming slight along Oman Sea and Musandam coasts with a maximum wave height of 1.25 meters.

Madha, Sur, Fahud, Rustaq, and Samail touched 40 degrees Celsius while the coldest temperature recorded in Oman was Jabal Shams with 23 degrees Celsius.