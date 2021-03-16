Dust cover over parts of Oman to continue until tomorrow

Muscat: The northern parts of Oman have been experiencing an overcast of dust and are expected to be thicker on Wednesday.

Although the wind was only 7 knots in Muscat on Tuesday afternoon, the weather seemed to be cloudy and the weather forecaster at Oman Met Office clarified that it is purely dusty.

The dust cover is spread over Muscat Governorate, some parts of the interior, Dhahira, and Musandam.

“We have the strong winds in the upper level and it is coming from southwest of Iran. And this means dust is prevailing across the Sea of Oman and Musandam governorate,” explained the weather forecaster.

Mainly clear skies over most of the Sultanate with advection of upper air dust over the northern governorates of the Sultanate. Chance of cloud formation over al Hajar Mountain towards the afternoon. Chances of late night and early morning low-level clouds or fog patches along with the coastal areas of Oman Sea and over parts of South Al Sharqiya, Al Wusta, and Dhofar governorates.

Along the coastal areas of Oman sea winds will be northeasterly light to moderate during daytime becoming variable light at night, while over the rest of the Sultanate it will be southerly to southeasterly light to moderate.

The Met Office alerted to be cautious as there could be poor visibility during fog formation.

The maximum temperature recorded was 35 degrees Celsius in Ibri, Fahud, Nizwa Mahout, and Haima and the lowest was recorded in Jabal Shams at 18 degrees with a low of 11 degrees Celsius.