Duqm to get first international school on September 15

A’soud Global School (AGS) Duqm branch, the first international school in Duqm will open its doors and commence studies on September 15 with around 20 teachers on board.

AGS is under the management of English Education Management Company, the flagship educational facility of one of Sultanate’s leading business groups – Al Tamman Holding, a joint venture with education group “Al Najah Education” from the UAE.

The first international school in the Al Wusta governorate, AGS Duqm offers Cambridge international curriculum with the capacity to admit more than 200 pupils of various nationalities in its first academic year 2019-2020. The school is set to admit children from kindergarten level (KG1) to grade 5 in the first phase, and will grow to an Upper Preparatory and Senior School for preparing pupils for the IGCSE in subsequent years.

The opening of A’soud Global School in Duqm area follows the tremendous success of the Muscat branch, which opened in 2016. The Duqm branch aims to play a major role in the development of the educational ecosystem in the port town, where it will bring families and companies together for the betterment of the community by fulfilling educational needs and requirements.

Located at the Rock Garden district of Duqm, the state-of-the-art facilities include stimulating and spacious classrooms, outdoor multi-games courts, swimming and splash pools, a football pitch, an indoor multi-purpose sports hall, a library, ICT room, art and drama room, and laboratories.

The purpose-built campus spans 15000 square-meters and will accommodate pupils from the ages of 3 years and 2 months to 12 years and 2 months, as per the guidelines set by the Ministry of Education.

The school team consists of experienced British, International and Arabic teaching and support staff who will ensure a distinctive independent school style that reflects the values and dynamic culture and tradition of the Sultanate of Oman. The team is also skilled to nurture excellence and offer students a vibrant and challenging environment for learning. With the appropriate resources available, the teaching and support staff aim to develop independent and creative minds whilst equipping pupils with the capability of achieving their aspirations – both academically and morally. This will go a long way in enabling students to respond to the rapidly changing world in which they will pursue further study and work in the time to come.