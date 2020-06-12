Duqm ship repair yard operations to continue

As a roughly three-week lockdown comes into force in Duqm Special Economic Zone (SEZ), aimed at containing a spike in coronavirus cases, Oman’s authorities have allowed ship repair and maintenance operations at the yard of Oman Drydock Company (ODC) in Duqm to continue during this period subject to strict safety guidelines.

Vessels calling at the yard for repairs must submit a Maritime Declaration of Health at least 24 hours before their arrival at Duqm. In addition, any crewmembers exhibiting symptoms of flu or Covid-19 must be isolated from the rest of the crew and quarantined on board. Any repairs and maintenance can only commence once the Ministry of Health inspects the vessel and issues a clearance certificate.

Use of face masks and compliance with physical distancing measures are a must for all workers, the Ministry of Transport said in a tweet posted yesterday. It also announced that crew changes are banned during the pandemic.

The lockdown in Duqm, which commences on Saturday June 13, will continue till July 3.