Duqm SEZ plants 1000 trees to mark Oman Environment Day

MUSCAT, JAN 7 – The Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD), in cooperation with 14 companies operating in the Zone, marked Oman Environment Day through planting over 1000 trees in 2 different locations in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZD). Falling on January 8 ever year, the 2020 edition promotes the concept, ‘Together for a Sustainable Environment’. To observe the occasion, the Special Economic Zone at Duqm is hosting a number of different activities over three days with school students, members of Omani Women’s Association in Duqm and the local community planting around 431 trees at Duqm Public Park.

On Tuesday, corporates operating in the Special Economic Zone joined forces to plant 600 Casuarina trees in the mid-industries zone at the Port of Duqm, near the site of Duqm Refinery. Today, a closing ceremony will be held at SEZAD’s headquarters in Duqm to thank the participants of the Oman Environment Day. The Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD) is always keen to embody the Sultanate’s role played in preserving the environment and protecting it from pollution. SEZAD’s environmental programmes, aimed at promoting awareness on the importance of environment conservation and aligning it with sustainable development, are continuing throughout the year. These programmes include organising environmental activities, seminars, lectures, and clean-up campaigns covering the zone, beaches and villages.