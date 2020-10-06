Duqm SEZ hosts OCCI’s delegation

BUSINESS REPORTER

DUQM, OCT 6

The Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) welcomed a delegation representing the real estate development and construction committee of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI). During the meeting, SEZAD reviewed the success achieved in the real estate and construction sector in the Zone. Also, it touched on the investment opportunities, establishment of commercial and real estate businesses and the role of local and international investors in the Zone. The significant role of SEZAD in supporting real estate sector was highlighted too.

Hassan bin Khamis al Ruqaishi, Chairman of Real Estate Development and Construction Committee, pointed out: “The Special Economic Zone at Duqm is full of different investment opportunities in the real estate sector, offered with simple procedures and clear information to attract individuals to invest in Duqm. I believe what we have seen during the visit is a testimonial for the promising growth, which will be witnessed in the Zone over the next five years.”

In a number of presentations, the delegation was briefed on the master plan of the Zone, land usufruct mechanism and other details of Duqm development project. The delegation was also familiarised with the role played by the Oman Company for Development of Special Economic Zone at Duqm in developing the Zone and projects developed there.

Other presentations presented by the General Directorate of Housing in Al Wusta Governorate and Duqm Quarries Company highlighted the investment opportunities in the mining sector in the Zone. Besides, the delegation was toured around different key projects at the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, including Oman Dry Dock Company, Port of Duqm and Duqm Refinery.

