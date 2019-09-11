Duqm roadshow targets investment opportunities in Belgium

As part of the current promotional campaign “Invest in Duqm”, in Belgium, different corporate visits were organised to present investment opportunities in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZD) to a number of Belgian companies based in the city of Liège, located in Eastern Belgium.

During the visits, Yahya bin Saeed al Jabri, Chairman of the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD), met with Luc Gaillard, Deputy Governor of Liege, where Al Jabri shed light on Duqm SEZ’s, investment opportunities and the current projects under development in the Zone. Al Jabri also invited investors from Belgium to explore the available investment opportunities. On the other hand, Deputy Governor of Liege welcomed the Omani delegation participating in the “Invest in Duqm” promotional campaign.

The visits, arranged to various companies operating in Liege, were aimed at exchanging expertise between both parties as well as discussing the possible cooperation opportunities with SEZAD and the projects being developed in the Zone.

Among the companies was Armstrong International, which was founded in the United States in 1900 and has witnessed extensive growth over the past century. Today, it is a multinational company operating in many countries around the world and specialised in different sectors, including the chemical industries, healthcare, foodstuff and medicines. Besides, it is renowned for its expertise in offering intelligent solutions in improving facilities performance, reducing energy consumption and environmental emissions and other areas.

The delegation also visited John Cockerill, which was founded 200 years ago and currently operates in a number of businesses with most notably the renewable energy. Last year, the company recorded high sales of around 1.3 billion euros.

Furthermore, other potential cooperation opportunities in various aspects between the Omani companies and their Belgian counterparts were explored during different meetings between the visiting delegation and corporate operating in the city of Liege.

