Duqm promotional campaign kicks off in Belgian capital

The “Invest in Duqm” promotional campaign, organised by the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD), kicked off in the Belgian capital, Brussels, yesterday, September 9. Present at the campaign launch were Dr Raoul Delcorde, Director of the Middle East at the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Johan Beerlandt, President of Arab-Belgian-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce, as well as Najeem bin Sulaiman al Abri, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium and the European Union.

The “Invest in Duqm” campaign aims to explore various investment and cooperation opportunities with Belgian and European companies and encourage them to invest in Duqm. Brussels is the permanent headquarters of the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, while Belgium is one of the six founding countries of the European Union.

Speaking on the occasion, Yahya bin Saeed al Jabri, (pictured) Chairman of the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm, said the promotional campaign seeks to enhance economic and investment cooperation ties between the Sultanate and Belgium, reflecting the growing relations between the two countries.

“Belgium currently plays a very crucial role in the development of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, more specifically, the concession agreement signed with Consortium Antwerp Port (CAP) to manage and operate the Port of Duqm and its industrial land,” Al Jabri pointed out.

“Initiating a dialogue on trade and investment cooperation between The Kingdom of Belgium and the Duqm Special Economic Zone in the Sultanate of Oman is of utmost importance to us. This session emphasises on the great importance we attribute in strengthening our economic and commercial relationship with Belgium,” he noted.

“In the last decade, Belgium became the leading hub for the fast growing GCC chemicals exports in Europe that has steadily been increasing market share over the years,” stated.

The official also touched on the Sultanate’s strategic location, political stability and proximity to the Asian markets, which enable it to be a major hub for commerce, industry and trade in the region in addition to the incentives and advantages offered for global investors.

During the campaign, a forum was held in which a number of presentations were made to familiarise attendees with investment opportunities in Oman. Muhanna al Sinani, Investment Promotion Specialist at the Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development (Ithraa), shed light on the investment climate in the Sultanate.

Saleh bin Hamoud al Hassani, Director General for Investors Services at SEZAD, outlined the incentives offered by SEZAD to investors and highlighted the current projects in the Zone. Other presentations touched on the Port of Duqm, Oman Dry Dock, Oman Oil Company and Duqm Quarries Company.

The campaign includes a forum in Antwerp and other visits to government departments and companies in Belgium. This promotional campaign for Duqm is part of the ongoing efforts of SEZAD to attract new corporates to invest in the Zone.

