Duqm Port to handle fisheries cargoes

MUSCAT, AUG 30 – The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources signed on Sunday a memorandum of understanding with the Port of Duqm Company to support the handling of fish imports and exports at the commercial port. Eng Yaqoub bin Khalfan al Busaidy, Under-Secretary for Fisheries, represented the Ministry at the signing, while the port was represented by its CEO, Reggy Vermeulen.

With the agreement, Port of Duqm will be formally approved by the Ministry as an authorised port for the handling of commercial and coastal fishing vessels operating in compliance with the rules of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). It will also be authorised to handle imports and exports of fresh and chilled fish, animal and agricultural resources in line with the regulations of the Ministry and other stakeholder agencies.

For its part, the Ministry will provide data on the owners of commercial and coastal vessels, whether registered or unregistered, or in default of national and international laws and regulations.

A number of technical personnel will be appointed and employed to support the handling of imports and exports for the duration of the MoU, which is presently for two years. Significantly, Omani fish exports totalled about 205K last year valued at RO 104 million, representing 35 per cent of the total fish productions for the year. Omani fish was exported to about 57 countries around the world including East Asian countries (41 per cent) and GCC (35 per cent). — ONA

