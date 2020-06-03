Duqm has 95 Covid-19 cases

Muscat: The Ministry of Health in Oman has so far reported 110 cases from Al Wusta Governorate, including 95 in Duqm and 15 in Haima.

As part of the precautionary measures to combat the spread of Covid-19, the authorities have requested all projects operating in Duqm Economic Zone to request their workers to stay at the accommodation post returning from work.

All projects shall provide the necessary services to their workers, including money transfer services.

This shall be in effect until lune 30.

SEZAD will take legal actions against any project that violates these instructions.

Meanwhile, SEZAD urged all companies to strictly urged to adhere to the following instructions.

Duqm Economic Zone Authority (SEZAD) said that it is working closely with the Ministry of Health (MOH) towards combating Covid-19 in Duqm.

Providing regular multilingual awareness messages to employees, on the necessity to adhere to precautionary healthy habits and physical and social distancing, issued by the Supreme Committee and Ministry of Health and not to leave accommodation except for extreme necessity and wearing masks.

The approval includes the responsibility of the project to provide places for precautionary institutional isolation, before commencing work. The application shall be sent by e-mail hse@duom.gov.om

Reducing the number of passengers in buses by half, and the density of gatherings in dining halls by organizing dining times or delivering food to the rooms.

Providing masks and hand sanitizers to workers at workplaces and accommodations, as well as implementing daily external examination of workers, before boarding the bus and heading for work. Any worker with symptoms or a high temperature shall be prevented from boarding the bus.

Taking into consideration the workers’ accommodation requirement, as per the health requirements issued by SEZAD, hygiene, sufficient ventilation, and inspection of the rooms on a daily basis shall be conducted to measure the workers’ temperature and monitor their health condition.

Not to bring any other workers from outside Duqm, unless written approval is obtained from SEZAD’s HSE Department. This is subject to submitting a written request including details of the workers and the place from where they are coming and taking into account compliance with the instructions set by SEZAD when issuing approval.

Workers suspected of being infected or to have been in contact with an infected case, shall be immediately directed to Duqm Hospital and the health monitoring team in Duqm shall be contacted on (92043535 or 98879416). 7.

Any project, in which an infected case is reported, shall provide the required data to the health monitoring team by identifying all those, who were in contact with the infected person, whether at the workplace or accommodation, and sharing their details (name – age – nationality – ID number -phone number – date of entry to the Sultanate – date of return from the leave – a copy of ID card).

Strict compliance with the requirements of health isolation, issued by the Ministry of Health, for those who have been identified to be in contact with an infected case, in a separate room with toilet, and to be served from outside the room according to the instructions.

The isolation must be in the places designated for that purpose in the Zone or any other place the company provides, in coordination with SEZAD and Ministry of Health. (Attached is the booklet issued by the Ministry of Health, which includes health isolation guidelines).

All violators of the Supreme Committee’s decisions will be seriously punished according to the regulations issued by the Royal Oman Police pursuant to decision No. 151/2020, issued on May 21, 2020. SEZAD shall also take legal actions against any project that violates the occupational health and safety requirements issued by SEZAD.

SEZAD commends all efforts and measures taken by the projects, operating in Duqm, to combat the spread of Coronavirus. We urge everyone to continue their efforts and adhere to the above-mentioned instructions, as we place all responsibility on main contractors to communicate these instructions to all sub-contractors and follow up on their implementation and adherence.