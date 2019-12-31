Duqm Authority to regulate electricity, water sector within SEZ

The Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD) has assumed responsibility for regulating the electricity and related water sector within the SEZ.

In a press statement, SEZAD reported that it has been granted the powers of the Authority for Electricity Regulation set out in the Law for the Regulation and Privatization of the Electricity and Related Water Sector promulgated by the Royal Decree (78/2004).

Accordingly, SEZAD has reissued the license granted to the Rural Areas Electricity Company (Tanweer) to carry out the activities of generation, transmission, distribution, export, import and supply of electricity as well as the production of desalinated water related to electricity generation and the operation of the central control system within SEZD, with effect from January 1, 2020.

In this statement, SEZAD also announced the established of a dedicated, independent Electricity and Water Regulatory Department to assume all relevant duties. Therefore, SEZAD calls upon investors, subscribers and public to contact the concerned department shall they have any inquiries or complaints regarding electricity services.

