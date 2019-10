NEW YORK: The Sultanate is in contact with the world countries to secure protection of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and there is a sense of confidence that the navigation in the Gulf won’t be affected.

Speaking to Oman TV, Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, said that the international alliance for the protection of navigation in

the Strait of Hormuz has resulted from the US-Iran crisis.

Speaking on various topics, Alawi said that the Special Economic Zone Authority of Duqm (SEZAD) has become a magnet for trade exporting countries, and expected that SEZAD will become a global hub for several industries in the coming years.

“The Sultanate’s distinct geographical location brings her under the attention of the world countries. In this framework, SEZAD has become focus of interest by states who are eying to utilise the port as a major re-export hub,” Alawi added.

The authorities are making great efforts and they welcome projects and investments, Alawi said, voicing that SEZAD will become an international hub for petrochemicals and other industries as well as a re-export zone.

He added that this trend is heavily supported by the government of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos within the framework of the five-year plans and Oman Vision 2040.

YEMEN CRISIS

Alawi touched on the efforts aimed at ending the conflict in Yemen, noting that the ground situation in Yemen is not helpful to put an end to the crisis and that the international efforts are not fundamental, but only help in ending the conflict.

Regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Alawi said the UN General Assembly’s handling of this issue was as desired as the new crises in the region overshadowed the talks, confirming that the Palestinian cause is the central issue for the Arab and Islamic countries.

Speaking on removal of Sudan from the list of ‘states sponsoring terrorism,’ Alawi said all countries back Sudan’s right in this regard, and what has remained are some technical aspects which may take some time.

He expressed his hope that Sudan will join the list of developed countries in few years because it is adopting a new policy. — ONA

